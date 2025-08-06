Asian Traders Cautious As US Data Clouds Fed Path: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks are set for a mixed open as US stocks faltered after weakening US services data fueled uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to losses at the opening of trading, while those for Australia indicated a small gain. Chinese markets will be in focus after President Donald Trump said he was “getting very close to a deal” with Beijing. Oil held steady, following a further drop Tuesday amid reports that Russia is mulling an aerial truce with Ukraine.

The S&P 500 was on the brink of all-time highs on Tuesday, before losing steam. In late hours, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a stronger-than-expected sales forecast, but warned that its access to the crucial China market remains uncertain. Super Micro Computer Inc. tumbled after its results missed expectations.

The pullback in stocks Tuesday highlights investor anxiety over the Fed’s next move, with economic data complicating the central bank’s balancing act between controlling inflation and sustaining growth. Stocks had rallied in the prior session amid growing bets on potential rate cuts after weak jobs data last week.

“We expect further choppy trading to persist in the later stages of summer, especially as the path of interest-rate policy remains unknown and highly sensitive to incoming economic data,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.