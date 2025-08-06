Asian Traders Cautious As US Data Clouds Fed Path: Markets Wrap
Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to losses at the opening of trading, while those for Australia indicated a small gain.
Asian stocks are set for a mixed open as US stocks faltered after weakening US services data fueled uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
Equity-index futures for Japan and Hong Kong pointed to losses at the opening of trading, while those for Australia indicated a small gain. Chinese markets will be in focus after President Donald Trump said he was “getting very close to a deal” with Beijing. Oil held steady, following a further drop Tuesday amid reports that Russia is mulling an aerial truce with Ukraine.
The S&P 500 was on the brink of all-time highs on Tuesday, before losing steam. In late hours, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a stronger-than-expected sales forecast, but warned that its access to the crucial China market remains uncertain. Super Micro Computer Inc. tumbled after its results missed expectations.
The pullback in stocks Tuesday highlights investor anxiety over the Fed’s next move, with economic data complicating the central bank’s balancing act between controlling inflation and sustaining growth. Stocks had rallied in the prior session amid growing bets on potential rate cuts after weak jobs data last week.
“We expect further choppy trading to persist in the later stages of summer, especially as the path of interest-rate policy remains unknown and highly sensitive to incoming economic data,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.
The US services sector effectively stagnated in July as firms — faced with tepid demand and rising costs — reduced headcount. The data, released Tuesday, painted a picture of a sluggish service economy wrestling with the fallout of higher tariffs, cautious consumers and uncertainty stemming from Trump’s policies.
Data out last week showed weaker-than-expected jobs data while inflation-adjusted consumer spending barely rose.
“Traders are continuing to speculate on the time of the Fed’s next rate cuts with sticky inflation signs weighed against weakening economic indicators,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.
He also noted the S&P 500 outlook could start to deteriorate in the near-term amid warnings over sky-high valuations against a backdrop of weakening economy.
Meanwhile, Trump also suggested he would impose increased tariffs on additional countries buying energy from Russia — including China — after saying earlier Tuesday that he would raise levies on Indian exports within 24 hours. Trump also said that US tariffs on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports would be announced “within the next week or so.”
In other tariff news, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter arrived in Washington to make a last-minute bid for a deal to lower the 39% tariff imposed last week. The trip is to “facilitate meetings with the US authorities at short notice and hold talks,” the government said in a statement.
Separately, a soft $58 billion sale of three-year notes kicked off a trio of US auctions this week. The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged higher to 4.21%, while those on two-year notes rose five basis points to 3.72%.
Trump told CNBC that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he did not want to be nominated to replace Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%
S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $1.1574
The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.60 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1884 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $114,082.94
Ether rose 1% to $3,610.42
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $65.26 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed