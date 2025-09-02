Asian Stocks Edge Up, Japan Bond Auction In Focus: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks posted modest gains at the open Tuesday, with attention back on technology shares and the artificial intelligence sector following the surge in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Shares in Japan and South Korea rebounded after Monday’s losses while Australia’s declined. US equity-index futures edged lower after cash markets were closed Monday for Labor Day. West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed in early trading and gold extended its gains to a sixth day, its longest winning streak since April 2024.

Treasuries retreated in early trading with yield on the benchmark 10-year rising three basis points to 4.26%. Japan’s 10-year government bond auction Tuesday will be a key test of investor appetite amid growing expectations of rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and mounting political uncertainty.

After a selloff in technology shares in Wall Street Friday, the record-breaking stock rally faces a pivotal test this month, with jobs numbers, inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate call all landing within the next three weeks. Tariff tensions and questions over the Fed’s independence are also compounding the risks in September, historically the weakest month of the year for US markets.

“The bar to derail a Fed rate cut on Sept. 17 appears high,” Deutsche Bank AG economist Peter Sidorov wrote. “But with Fed funds futures now pricing over 140 basis points of easing by the end of 2026, markets are expecting an amount of easing that since the 1980s has only occurred around recessions.”