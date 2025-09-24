Asian Stocks Edge Lower After Mixed Fed Signals: Markets Wrap

In the US, some policymakers are becoming more concerned about growing risks to the labor market, while others remain primarily worried about the possibility that above-target inflation could be pushed higher by tariffs and other policies.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said officials need to act decisively to bring down rates as the labor market weakens. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees more inflation coming, echoing remarks from his Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee.

“While some hawkish Fed officials put a lot of weight on market developments and see this as a reason to be wary about cutting rates any further in the near term, this is not the way Powell and the core group think,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.

Prospects of further rate cuts, surprisingly strong profit growth and enthusiasm for Big Tech companies that are capitalizing on artificial intelligence have all kept equities near their all-time highs.

The record-setting advance has pushed the S&P 500 nearly 3% above the average year-end forecast among those tracked by Bloomberg, which currently stands at 6,486. Only in 2024 and 1999 have the analyst calls lagged the market’s actual return so much around this time of the year.

“The bull market in equities is ‘alive and kicking’,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “While we maintain our bullish outlook over the intermediate- to longer-term, we also recognize that the SPX has advanced for nearly five straight months without a material pullback.”