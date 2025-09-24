Asian Stocks Edge Lower After Mixed Fed Signals: Markets Wrap
Asian stocks retreated after a drop in big tech halted the S&P 500’s three-day rally, while mixed signals from Federal Reserve policymakers clouded the path for interest-rate cuts.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% at the open with declines in Japan, which returned after a holiday, Australia and South Korea. Equity-index futures pointed to a flat start for Hong Kong, where markets are due to open even as the financial hub braces for Typhoon Ragasa.
Treasuries held their gains as Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that risks persisted in both the labor market and inflation. He also reiterated that policymakers face a difficult path as they weigh further easing.
“Powell doesn’t want to antagonize the White House but he’s not rolling over either,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “He’s keeping his options open in case price pressures increase. Powell’s not trying to sound hawkish, but he’s trying to dodge some of the forceful demand for aggressive cuts.”
Fed officials lowered their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point last week and penciled in two more reductions this year following months of intense pressure from the White House to slash borrowing costs.
While most shares in the S&P 500 rose on Tuesday, the index slipped. A gauge of tech megacaps lost 1.6%. In late hours, Micron Technology Inc. gave an upbeat forecast.
Oil extended gains early Wednesday on mounting risks to Russian supply, including strikes by Ukraine on energy infrastructure and heightened tensions with NATO. An index of US-listed Chinese companies fell 2.2% on Tuesday, its biggest loss in almost a month.
In the US, some policymakers are becoming more concerned about growing risks to the labor market, while others remain primarily worried about the possibility that above-target inflation could be pushed higher by tariffs and other policies.
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said officials need to act decisively to bring down rates as the labor market weakens. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees more inflation coming, echoing remarks from his Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee.
“While some hawkish Fed officials put a lot of weight on market developments and see this as a reason to be wary about cutting rates any further in the near term, this is not the way Powell and the core group think,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.
Prospects of further rate cuts, surprisingly strong profit growth and enthusiasm for Big Tech companies that are capitalizing on artificial intelligence have all kept equities near their all-time highs.
The record-setting advance has pushed the S&P 500 nearly 3% above the average year-end forecast among those tracked by Bloomberg, which currently stands at 6,486. Only in 2024 and 1999 have the analyst calls lagged the market’s actual return so much around this time of the year.
“The bull market in equities is ‘alive and kicking’,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “While we maintain our bullish outlook over the intermediate- to longer-term, we also recognize that the SPX has advanced for nearly five straight months without a material pullback.”
Corporate News:
President Donald Trump created a potentially existential crisis for Tylenol maker Kenvue Inc. with just three words about the company’s most-recognized product: “don’t take it.”
Cathie Wood’s funds reopened positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. for the first time in four years, just as the stock rallied to a multiyear high on optimism over the Chinese firm’s push in artificial intelligence.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures were little changed
Japan’s Topix fell 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $1.1810
The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.62 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1133 per dollar
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6597
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $112,310.61
Ether rose 0.2% to $4,187.88
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.10%
Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.645%
Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.25%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $63.67 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.