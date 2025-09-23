Asian Stocks Edge Up After Record On Wall Street: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks posted a modest gain at the open after Wall Street shares rallied to a new record, lifted by renewed big-tech optimism.

Gauges in Australia and South Korea rose while equity-index futures for Hong Kong — facing its most damaging typhoon since 2018 — were flat. There will be no cash trading of Treasuries during the Asian day as Tokyo is closed for a public holiday.

The S&P 500 notched its 28th record of the year as Nvidia Corp. jumped about 4% after pledging to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. A gauge of the dollar was little changed Tuesday after dropping in the prior session. Gold steadied after climbing to a record.

Wall Street traders shrugged off calls for a pause after a $15 trillion rally from April lows, with technology stocks leading the gains. US equities have risen for three straight weeks, buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year, and investors should be “responsibly bullish,” said Tony Pasquariello of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Do I love the positioning setup and tactical risk/reward? I don’t,” he wrote. “Do I think you should be stepping in front of the US mega cap tech freight train? I don’t.”