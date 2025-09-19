Asian Stocks Rise As Global Gauge Hits New Peak: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks were on the cusp of an intraday record high after US and global equity benchmarks hit fresh peaks, as the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cut bolstered sentiment.

Stocks in Japan and Australia opened higher while South Korea was flat. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 small-cap index all closed together at fresh highs for the first time since November 2021. An MSCI index of global stocks also closed at a record in a sign of robust risk appetite.

The yen was steady after Japan’s consumer inflation slowed abruptly, with the Bank of Japan’s rate decision due later on Friday.

The upbeat mood in stocks reflected expectations for further rate cuts alongside an economy and jobs market that for now remain relatively resilient. Thursday’s data showed jobless claims dropped by the most in nearly four years, suggesting US companies are still holding onto workers.

“The Fed is cutting interest rates during a time when stocks are at record highs and the economy is still growing,” said Robert Schein at Blanke Schein Wealth Management. “This dynamic is bullish for stocks.”