US Stock Futures Rise On First Fed Cut This Year: Markets Wrap

The Fed lowered the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and penciled in two more reductions this year following months of intense pressure from the White House to slash borrowing costs. The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 to cut the target range for the federal funds rate to 4%-4.25%.

Chair Jerome Powell pointed to growing signs of weakness in the labor market to explain why officials decided it was time to cut rates after holding them steady since December amid concerns over tariff-driven inflation.

“Powell’s tone and words in his press conference do indicate this was more a defensive move to avoid more weakness in the labor market,” said Steve Wyett at BOK Financial. The muted market response in the US was a sign the cut “was widely expected,” he said.

Fed policymakers now foresee one quarter-point cut in 2026 and one in 2027. They also slightly upgraded their outlook for both growth and inflation in 2026.

The decline in Treasuries on Wednesday signaled disappointment among bond traders who had bet on a more aggressive series of Fed cuts.

“The dot plot now implies two more cuts this year, but Powell downplayed its significance,” given the risk of further jobs weakness, said Dan Siluk at Janus Henderson Investors. “The messaging remains nuanced and far from a full pivot,” he said.

In Asia, China’s cyberspace regulator instructed companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to halt orders for a Nvidia Corp. semiconductor that can be used for AI applications.

New Zealand’s currency and sovereign bond yields slipped after second quarter GDP data missed all estimates, increasing chance of further rate cuts before year-end.

Oil prices fell Wednesday after a three-session advance as traders assessed fresh US stockpile data and the Fed’s rate cut. Gold was steady after a Wednesday drop.