Asian Shares Rise As Japan Rallies, Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

Asian shares edged higher at the open, led by Japan, after the central bank eased concerns over plans to offload its massive exchange-traded fund holdings.

The Nikkei-225 Index jumped 1.3% as trading kicked off in a new week, bouncing back after the Bank of Japan’s comments on ETF sales spooked the markets Friday. Shares in Australia and South Korea also rose at the open. US equity-index futures were flat, paring some of their earlier losses as traders weighed the impact on the tech industry from the sharp increase in H-1B skilled worker visa application fees.

A gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1%. Oil rose 0.3% after notching a modest drop last week.

A large overhang that had threatened the Japanese equity market was eased after the central bank unveiled a century-long plan to offload its massive exchange-traded fund holdings. Sentiment also improved after US President Donald Trump touted progress on China-related issues and said he would meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a highly anticipated call between the two leaders.