Global Stocks Hold Near Record As Focus Turns To Fed Meet: Markets Wrap

Stocks hovered near record highs and the dollar steadied as a new week began, with investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision.

The MSCI All Country World Index held steady in early trading after closing at a record Friday. MSCI’s Asia equity index also traded near a record high. Shares in South Korea gained 0.5% amid a change to the capital gains tax threshold for stock investors, while those in Australia fell by 0.6%. There will be no cash trading in Treasuries during Asian hours as Japan is closed for a holiday.

Oil was little changed as traders weighed moves to crack down on Russian flows against forecasts for a surplus later in the year. French bond futures opened mostly steady in Asian trading after Fitch Ratings downgraded France to A+ from AA-.

The key question for investors this week is whether Fed officials will push back against market bets on a series of interest-rate cuts extending into next year. In addition to the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also set to announce policy decisions this week.

“The week is going to be all about central bank decisions. Of course, the biggest one will be the Fed, which is all but certain to cut interest rates by 25 basis points,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “The question is how aggressive the Fed is with this easing, with the markets effectively pricing in a cut at each of the final three meetings of the year.”