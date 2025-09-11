Asian Shares Steady As US Stocks Climb Into CPI: Markets Wrap

Asian equities were mixed Thursday after a rally on Wall Street drove stocks and bonds higher, as a drop in producer prices supported bets the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next week.

Shares in Australia fell while those in Japan swung between gains and losses in early trading. US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to a new record Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ended the session fractionally higher.

Treasuries were steady after a rally across the curve Wednesday, while Australian and New Zealand government bonds rose Thursday. An index of the dollar was little changed while the yen strengthened against the greenback early Thursday.

The Wednesday moves in the US reflected fresh optimism that the Fed will cut rates next week after producer prices unexpectedly declined for the first time in four months. The data soothed worries that elevated inflation would create a challenge for policymakers trying prevent a jobs downturn ahead of US inflation figures due later Thursday.

“Investors are now contemplating the extent to which August’s payrolls, the benchmark revisions, and PPI should drive a conversation about a 50 basis-point cut next week,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “We are still in the 25 basis-point cut camp. For a half-point to be a real possibility, tomorrow’s core-CPI move will need to underwhelm.”