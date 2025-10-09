Asian Shares Rise After US Gains, China To Re-Open: Markets Wrap

The US stock gains suggest traders are looking past worries of a potential bubble in high-profile tech names that have driven the rally, instead focusing on corporate resilience and the restart of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. The optimism that’s powered equities since their April slump now faces a key test as earnings season begins.

“With price-to-earnings ratios for today’s tech giants still well below those of the tech firms at the peak of the dotcom bubble, we think the bull market remains intact,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Nvidia Corp. led the advance in US mega-caps as chief Jensen Huang said demand for Blackwell chips is “really, really” high.

Attention in Asia is firmly on China’s reopening after the Golden Week break, with investors weighing whether renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence can outweigh signs of soft consumer spending.

Holiday data showed households remained cautious. Spending was restrained, with cheaper road trips replacing flights and box office sales missing expectations.

The weakness in consumption comes alongside an artificial intelligence frenzy that sent global tech stocks to fresh highs while China was shut, fueled by firms touting OpenAI ties.

The CSI 300 Index has climbed for five straight months through September, its longest winning streak since 2017, led by enthusiasm over chip stocks after DeepSeek’s unveiling of an updated AI model and Huawei Technologies Co.’s plan to double output of its top AI chips. The gauge is up 18% this year.