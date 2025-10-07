Japanese Shares Set New Record, Gold Nears $4,000: Markets Wrap

Japanese shares extended their rally after the election of a pro-stimulus lawmaker as the country’s next leader sent the yen sliding and drove up yields of long-tenure bonds. Gold set another record as political crises around the world lifted demand for the haven asset.

The Nikkei index gained 0.6% to a new intraday peak, following a 4.8% jump on Monday. Asian artificial intelligence and chip stocks advanced after Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s blockbuster deal with OpenAI. The yen held its losses ahead of Tuesday’s government bond auction, the first since Sanae Takaichi’s near-certain ascent to become Japan’s next prime minister. Japanese 30-year bond yield rose to a fresh record of 3.315%.

US equity-index futures fell 0.2% as President Donald Trump said he would be willing to talk to Democrats about health care only after the government reopened.

While equities worldwide have surged to successive record highs, worries over the US government shutdown and a political crisis in France have driven investors toward alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin, sending both to new peaks. At the same time, a flurry of AI-related deals among chipmakers has propelled shares higher and fueled concerns of a speculative bubble reminiscent of the late-1990s dot-com era.

“Semiconductors are ‘on fire,’” said Louis Navellier at Navellier & Associates. “The AI narrative continues to gain momentum.”