Asian Stocks Erase Gains After Trump-Xi Talks, Yen Falls: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures erased gains and Asian shares lost momentum after Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping ended their summit that was aimed at easing the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat after the underlying gauge erased gains following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that a rate cut in December isn’t a foregone conclusion. Asian shares gave up earlier gains to trade 0.1% lower. The technology sector remained in focus after Samsung Electronics Co.’s earnings beat estimates, and megacap US companies boosted bets on the artificial intelligence theme.

The yen fluctuated against the dollar after the Bank of Japan held its policy rate. Gold was flat after four days of declines, while a gauge of the dollar trimmed gains from the prior session. Treasuries recouped some of their losses with the yield on the 10-year declining one basis point to 4.06%.

Markets are looking past the Fed’s cautious stance on further rate cuts and turning their focus to the ongoing Trump–Xi meeting, which investors hope will ease the world’s largest trade dispute and steady global markets after months of tension. The artificial intelligence theme and spending by megacap companies were also in focus as big technology names started reporting earnings.