Asian Stocks Rise, Technology Firms Rally In Japan: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rose at the open, poised for their fourth gain in five weeks, as optimism around artificial intelligence propelled global equities to fresh records.

Stocks in Japan gained 1% with Hitachi Ltd. and Renesas Electronics Ltd. among the winners. That came after global equities closed at all-time highs with technology stocks jumping on OpenAI’s share sale. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. surged 3.6% in US trading to the highest level in more than four years while a gauge of Chinese tech shares in the US rose 1.1% to a three-year high.

“Tech momentum shows no sign of fading — as if gravity doesn’t exist — with headwinds brushed aside and every AI headline sparking bursts of euphoria,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne.

The moves were a sign the bullish momentum in US tech overcame concerns linked to the Trump administration’s plan to slash “thousands” of federal jobs in the second day of a government shutdown. Republicans sought to use the threat of permanent cuts to encourage Democrats to vote to reopen the government. US President Donald Trump plans to meet with White House Budget Director Russell Vought to discuss the plan.