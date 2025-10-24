Asian Stocks Higher As Trump-Xi Plan Eases Nerves: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rose on Friday as a plan for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet eased nerves around a trade war. Oil prices fell ahead of US inflation data.

An MSCI gauge of Asian shares was up around 0.5%, following a move higher on Wall Street on Thursday. Technology stocks were among the best performers in the region, with an industry gauge in Hong Kong jumping around 1.4% in early trading. The dollar was little changed.

The moves came after the White House said President Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Oct. 30, a chance for cooler heads to prevail after a recent flare-up in trade tensions.

Tech stocks in both countries have rallied recently, in part due to signs of state support. US quantum-computing shares got a lift from reports that the Trump administration was mulling financial support for some firms, a move to counter China, while Beijing’s pledge to boost technological self-sufficiency fueled demand for tech stocks in early trading.

Investors are now turning their attention to the delayed inflation report from the US, which will be released on Friday. The cross-asset moves overnight suggest investors are optimistic the inflation reading won’t be a major drag to global markets that have zoomed higher over the past month.

“Valuations continue to be the best argument for bears, but the relentless buy-the-dip approach of investors has even the most pessimistic investors questioning their outlook,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.