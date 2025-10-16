Asian Stocks Rise After Choppy Day On Wall Street: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks rose at the open after US equities closed higher in a volatile session as investors weighed renewed US-China trade tensions.

Shares in Japan, Australia and South Korea all gained, while futures pointed to a weaker open for Hong Kong. US stocks had a wild ride Wednesday — after a rally that drove the S&P 500 up as much as 1.2%, the gauge turned lower and then eventually ended trading 0.4% up. A gauge of dollar strength slipped for a third day, while Treasuries stalled after two-year yields approached their lowest level this year.

President Donald Trump said the US was now locked in a trade war with China, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed a longer pause on high tariffs to ease a dispute over critical minerals. The remarks added to market whiplash as tensions between Washington and Beijing flared again, with stocks fluctuating after Friday’s selloff and pulling in dip buyers.

“Investors who are buying the dip are still driving the action, keeping sentiment firm even as technical indicators show signs of strain,” said Mark Hackett, a strategist at Nationwide.