S&P 500 Futures Jump As China Trade Rhetoric Cools: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures climbed and oil rebounded after President Donald Trump signaled an openness to a deal with China, improving sentiment after markets were rattled by a sharp escalation in trade tensions.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes jumped more than 1% as the administration toned down its rhetoric after Trump threatened tariffs of 100% on China in response to Chinese export controls. Treasury futures dropped and oil rose more than 1% while cryptocurrencies stabilized after a selloff Friday. Silver swung near a record as a historic short squeeze in London and trade tensions roiled the market, while gold set a new peak.

Declines in Asian stocks, which were closed when Trump made his comments Friday, indicate concerns about the durability of the truce. Shares in South Korea and Australia retreated while futures indicated losses for Hong Kong and China. A gauge of Chinese technology companies listed in the US plunged 6.1% Friday, their biggest loss since April. Japan is closed for a holiday.

Big downward moves in risky assets have been a rarity of late, which may itself be a factor in the jarring reaction to trade tensions. Since the tariff-fueled meltdown in April, the S&P 500 has surged on optimism about AI and hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The gauge is trading near one of its highest valuations in 25 years — leaving a thin cushion for bad news.