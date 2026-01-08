Asian Stocks Fall As Optimism Fades, US Bonds Hold Gains: Markets Wrap

Asian equities edged lower for a second day as a record-breaking rally lost steam. Treasuries held gains after rising in US trading amid mixed US economic data.

Stocks opened lower in Japan and South Korea. A gauge of global stocks and the S&P 500 Index both posted their first declines of 2026 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.5% even after quarterly profit more than tripled to a record high on global demand for AI servers.

Treasury 10-year yields fell three basis points to 4.15% Wednesday after data showed signs of weakness in US employment, which kept alive bets for at least two Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year. Gold and silver steadied after falling for the first time this week.

“The data flow overnight was relatively mixed and that manifested as a mixed session on global markets,” Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note. “The macroeconomic data also added to the choppiness on Wall Street.”