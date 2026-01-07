Asian Stock Rally Eases As Japan Slips, Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks, off to their best-ever start to a year, took a breather Wednesday with Japanese equities slipping amid rising tensions with China.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.4% at the open, pushing the MSCI Asia Pacific Index lower after four days of gains. The yen was a touch weaker against the dollar. Contracts also indicated a weaker open for Hong Kong stocks, after the S&P 500 Index added 0.6% to top a closing record hit in late December.

Precious metals were mixed with silver rising 1.5%, while gold edged lower. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held its gains from the last session. Oil extended losses after President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over as many as 50 million barrels of crude to the US.

Escalating tensions between Asia’s two largest economies are in focus in the region, even as optimism over artificial intelligence and expectations of Federal Reserve easing propelled US shares to a new high. Investors have largely shrugged off geopolitical risks, including those tied to Venezuela, extending a three-year bull run fueled by demand for AI-linked shares.

“The markets are alive with activity and a lot of it is quite positive,” Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note. “Wall Street is back around record highs as optimism remains elevated about the investment landscape for the year ahead.”