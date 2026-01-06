Asian Stocks Rise To Extend Record Global Rally: Markets Wrap

This is poised to be a “strong year” for risk assets — the triumvirate of easing fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policy should work together in a pro-cyclical way, Morgan Stanley’s Serena Tang and Seth Carpenter wrote in a note Monday.

For stocks, the main themes, in the US especially, will be stronger earnings growth and broadening leadership, while AI financing and a revival of M&A will take center stage in credit markets. The analysts are overweight on global equities.

“Macro concerns still matter, but micro will become a larger driver of asset returns in this cyclical recovery,” they said.

The bullish attitude showed up in equity derivatives as well.

A “mix of momentum chasing and rebound plays reflects a more constructive tone than most of 2025, with sentiment and positioning turning decisively less bearish,” said derivatives strategist Chris Murphy of Susquehanna International Group, in a note Monday. “That optimism is showing up clearly in options activity, where upside structures dominate and consistent with a market increasingly positioned for strength rather than defense.”

Markets closely followed the developments in Venezuela, with Brent crude rising 1.7% to $61.76 a barrel. The country’s deeply discounted bonds traded higher after the capture of Maduro.

What Bloomberg strategists say...

“It’s reasonable to question whether the US operation in Venezuela will mark a period of even more overt US projection of power. If the White House thinks it will be a vote-winner come November, then that’s what we’re likely to see. That in turn could imply more volatility materializing at some point.”

— Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Elsewhere, Treasuries steadied on Tuesday after the 10-year yield fell three basis points on Monday, when a report showed US manufacturing activity shrank in December by the most since 2024. That supported the case for more easing by the Federal Reserve.

Key US economic data will likely shape the week ahead. In addition to the December jobs report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will issue figures on Wednesday for November job openings, quits and layoffs. The Fed lowered its target band for short-term lending rates at its past three meetings in response to weakening labor-market conditions, and officials are expected to reduce it further this year.

Later in the week, the US government will report on housing starts, while the University of Michigan issues its preliminary January consumer sentiment index.

“Even as geopolitics are once again top of mind for investors, we’re reminded that this week offers an array of key fundamental updates,” wrote Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. That’s “still the most relevant wild card for the US economy and monetary policy.”

Corporate News:

Nvidia Corp.’s highly anticipated new Rubin data center products are nearing release this year and customers will soon be able to try out the technology, helping speed AI development.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. shares surged in Sydney after the company said it was considering a A$13.2 billion ($8.8 billion) takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd.

Under Armour Inc. jumped as much as 7.2% in late trading on Monday after Fairfax Financial Holdings disclosed a sizable stake in the sportswear company.

Intel Corp. showed off laptop computers based on processors with a new design, part of the chipmaker’s effort to make its products competitive again.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1723

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.52 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9794 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $93,797.17

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,220

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.105%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.77%

Commodities