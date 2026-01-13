Asian Shares Hit Record On Valuations, Silver Dips: Markets Wrap

Asian shares climbed to a record, buoyed by optimism over earnings and regional economic growth as investors broadened their focus beyond US markets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.2% to an all-time high, with most subsectors gaining. Asian shares have outpaced the S&P 500 this year, even as the US benchmark also rose to a record. Amid the buoyant mood, silver slipped 1.2% and spot gold steadied after a rally that sent the precious metals to all-time highs.

Much of the early action was in Japan, where stock gauges jumped and bond yields surged upon returning from a holiday amid speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi might dissolve the parliament as soon as next month. The yen fluctuated after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said she told US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that she’s concerned about one-way yen moves.

Asian shares, relatively cheaper even after three years of gains, face key risks this week from US inflation data and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The momentum in stocks suggested investors are looking beyond the US, where renewed attacks by the Trump administration on the Federal Reserve have raised concerns over central-bank independence.

“Non-US assets such as European and Asian equities are likely to look more favorable, especially due to cheaper valuations and as US foreign policy becomes more unpredictable,” said David Chao, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management, which oversees more than $2 trillion.