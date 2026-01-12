Asian Stocks Open Higher After US Gains, Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

Asian equities opened higher after US jobs data helped push stocks to new highs on Friday. Oil climbed as protests in Iran intensified.

Shares in Australia and South Korea and equity index futures for Hong Kong both gained, taking their guide from the S&P 500, which climbed 0.6% on Friday to close at an all-time high. US equity futures edged lower. Japanese financial markets are shut Monday for a holiday, which means there will be no trading of cash US Treasuries in Asia.

The gains in US equities Friday followed largely benign employment data that showed slightly fewer workers were added to the economy than economists forecast, while the jobless rate edged down to 4.4%. Separately, the US Supreme Court failed to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s tariffs, pushing into the future one risk hanging over markets.

In currencies, the yen crept lower in early Asian trade after closing Friday at the weakest level in a year. The weakness partly reflected the potential for a snap election in Japan. The dollar was mixed against its developed-market peers Monday.

US federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the central bank’s renovation of its headquarters, the New York Times reported, citing officials briefed on the situation.