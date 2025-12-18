Asian Stocks Decline As Traders Retreat From Tech: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks opened lower following US losses as global markets fell into a familiar, risk-off pattern with tech concerns weighing on stocks, and supporting shorter-maturity Treasuries and precious metals.

Shares in Japan and Australia dropped along with equity futures for Hong Kong. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declined 1.9% Wednesday with Nvidia Corp. slipping 3.8% to its lowest since September. The S&P 500 slid 1.2% to levels not seen in three weeks, breaching its 50-day moving average.

Bitcoin was caught in the souring sentiment, falling more than 2% Wednesday, before retracing some of this week’s losses at Thursday’s open. US futures were fractionally higher after Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast late Wednesday.

The heavy selling in tech was a sign investors are further questioning whether companies at the vanguard of the AI boom can keep justifying lofty valuations and ambitious spending. Concerns over the cost and viability of data center expansion, such as Oracle Corp.’s financing plans in Michigan, were fueling broader unease about the sector’s outlook.

"AI remains the market’s defining investment theme, but signs of fatigue are emerging,” said Jack Ablin at Cresset Capital Management. "Sector valuations are elevated, infrastructure spending is unprecedented, and enthusiasm mirrors past speculative cycles."