Asian Stocks Slip After US Jobs Data, Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks posted a modest decline at the open after sluggish US jobs data did little to boost bets on further interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s regional equities gauge dropped 0.1%, extending its losses to a third consecutive day. That’s after the S&P 500 also fell for a third day Tuesday, while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%. Tesla Inc. shares fell more than 1% in extended trading after the company’s sales in California were poised to be suspended for 30 days. Treasuries steadied along with the dollar after slipping during US trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose more than 1% after President Donald Trump said he was ordering a "total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers" going into and leaving Venezuela.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 64,000 in November after declining 105,000 in October amid a contraction in federal employment. The unemployment rate was 4.6% last month, up from 4.4% in September and the highest since 2021.

The US central bank is seen as less likely to put much weight on the data due to disruptions caused by the US government shutdown. Traders assigned a 20% chance of a rate reduction in January. Investors will now focus on inflation data due Thursday and remarks from several Fed officials who are expected to speak throughout the week.

"While the labor market reports were soft, the data need to be treated with caution following the government shutdown," said ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes. "Uncertainty surrounding the timing of the FOMC’s next move is unlikely to be resolved until the data flow normalises next year."

A separate report out on Tuesday showed retail sales were little changed in October as a decline at auto dealers and weaker gasoline receipts offset stronger spending in other categories. And figures from S&P Global showed US business activity expanded in December at the slowest pace in six months, while a measure of input prices jumped to a more than three-year high.