Asian Stocks Drop Ahead Of Busy Data Week, Bitcoin Slips: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks fell with US futures and cryptocurrencies, signaling risk aversion ahead of a slew of economic data this week even as expectations for a December Federal Reserve interest-rate cut remained firm.

A gauge of Asian equities declined 0.2% amid choppy trading, with Japanese shares leading regional losses. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.5% after the underlying gauge rose just as much on Friday amid a technical outage at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange that disrupted premarket activity. The yen climbed as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said an increase in the benchmark interest rate would represent an adjustment of the degree of monetary easing. Bitcoin lost more than 4%.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil jumped after OPEC+ confirmed it will stick with plans to pause production hikes during the first quarter. Silver also climbed, hitting a fresh record amid ongoing supply tightness and rising expectations for a US rate cut.

The week ahead is set to offer a crucial snapshot of US economic momentum as policymakers weigh the trajectory of interest rates heading into 2026. With inflation and consumer demand under scrutiny, data is likely to shape expectations for whether the Fed continues its rate-cutting cycle. Investors are also bracing for potential shifts in central bank leadership with White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett signaling markets were ready for the announcement of a new Fed chair.

“Investors are cautious to add risk ahead of upcoming US data and macro events,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer at Fibonacci Asset Management Global. This looks like a wait-and-watch approach, he said.