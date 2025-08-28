US Futures, Nvidia Drop After Chipmaker’s Outlook: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures fell and Nvidia Corp. retreated in extended hours after the chipmaker’s sales outlook missed lofty expectations, weighing on sentiment around the world’s most valuable listed company.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.4% while the chipmaker fell 3% after its sales forecast fell short of estimates. US stocks dipped in late hours after the S&P 500 benchmark hit a record high. Futures for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks were weak as Meituan’s warning pushed an index of US-listed Chinese companies to its worst day in two months.

A gauge of the dollar edged down for a third day. Short-dated Treasuries slipped after two days of gains, sending the yield on the benchmark two-year bond higher by one basis point to 3.62%. Oil dropped 0.5% as traders looked past US efforts to force India to quit buying Russian crude.

Nvidia’s tepid outlook fueled concerns that the massive run-up in artificial intelligence spending may be losing momentum, raising doubts over the durability of one of this year’s key market drivers. Global equities have advanced since April on bets that the AI boom would continue to bolster technology earnings, even as easing tariff tensions supported broader risk appetite.

“The information feeds into niggling fears of slowing investment in the AI space and lower growth going forward,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “With the stock all but at record highs, the couple of pockmarks on the result pushed the stock lower and may weigh on broader market sentiment today.”