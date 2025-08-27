Asian Tech Shares Rise Before Nvidia’s Earnings: Markets Wrap

Technology shares advanced in Asia before Nvidia Corp.’s earnings as investors awaited its take on chip demand to gauge the sustainability of a global stock rally since April.

The artificial intelligence theme remains a focus with Chinese AI linchpin Cambricon Technologies Corp. jumping as much as 8.2% to its highest ever after a record profit. Nikon Corp. shares jumped 21% in Japan. Nvidia will report after the bell Wednesday. A gauge of Asian technology shares rose as much as 0.6% while a broader regional index was flat.

The Chinese yuan rose to its strongest level against the dollar since November. The dollar and Treasuries steadied after they declined following President Donald Trump’s push to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Long-dated bonds from the US to France and the UK slumped on Tuesday.

While Trump’s move captured much of the market’s attention, traders face key risks this week from Nvidia’s earnings and Friday’s inflation report. Even with political headlines flaring, investors remain anchored to a bullish market script: a likely September interest-rate cut, resilient economic growth, and strong company earnings to keep equity sentiment afloat.

“Equity markets will be looking squarely at Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report for cues as to whether the current bull run continues or stalls out,” wrote Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.