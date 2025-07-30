Asian Shares Mixed At Open Before Fed’s Meeting: Markets Wrap

Asian equities struggled for direction ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while a modest progress in US-China trade talks did little to boost sentiment.

Shares in Japan fluctuated at the open while those in South Korea and Australia were flat Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day rally. Treasuries were steady in early Asian trading after jumping the most in a month in the prior session. Oil held its biggest gain in six weeks after President Donald Trump’s reiteration that further levies on Russia remained on the table without a Ukraine truce.

US and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before it expires in two weeks and Trump will make the final call on any extension. Adding an extra 90 days is one option, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Much like the muted response to the US-EU tariff deal, the latest signs of progress with Beijing did little to shift investor mood. There are also other market-moving factors on the horizon. Those include Wednesday’s Fed decision — where policy makers are expected to keep rates on hold — and key data including Friday’s jobs report. Four tech giants will also report earnings over a two-day stretch.

“The market is getting better at pricing this behavior - that is, extension, as long as you say it’s positive development,” said Billy Leung, investment strategist at Global X ETFs. “Previously, this lack of development could have caused much larger negative reaction.”