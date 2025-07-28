Dollar Extends July Rally After US-EU Trade Deal: Markets Wrap

Wall Street kicked off a pivotal week with the dollar climbing after President Donald Trump reached a tariff deal with the European Union and signs mounted that the US and China will extend their trade truce. Stocks held near a record and bonds edged lower.

The start of a week that will set the tone for the rest of the year in markets saw the greenback extending its July rally. The euro dropped the most in over two months. The S&P 500 hovered around 6,400. Treasuries saw small losses before a pair of US debt sales. Oil rose as Trump said he would reduce the deadline for Russia to agree to a truce in Ukraine.

In the run-up to the Aug. 1 US tariff deadline, traders will go through a raft of key data from jobs to inflation and economic activity. The big event comes Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged. Then there’s a string of big-tech earnings, with four megacaps worth a combined $11.3 trillion reporting results.

“This is about as busy as a week can get in the markets,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week could make or break that momentum in the near term.”

US and Chinese officials kicked off two days of talks aimed at extending their tariff truce beyond a mid-August deadline and hashing out ways to maintain trade ties while safeguarding economic security.

President Trump said he would impose a new deadline of 10-12 days for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to reach a truce with Ukraine, ramping up pressures on Moscow to bring the fighting to a halt.