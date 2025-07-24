Asian Stocks Rally On Hopes For More Trade Deals: Markets Wrap

Asian equities posted their longest winning streak since January as signs the US may pursue further trade deals following its pact with Japan injected fresh momentum into stock markets.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose 0.9%, a sixth consecutive day of gains, as benchmarks in Japan jumped more than 1.5%. The S&P 500 ended 0.8% higher to set a third straight daily closing record. Treasuries edged lower for a second day with the yield on the 10-year rising almost 1 basis point to 4.38%. Gold steadied after dropping more than 1% in the previous session amid weak demand for haven assets.

The gains in the stock market followed reports the US was closing in on an agreement with the European Union that would set a 15% tariff for most products after the accord with Japan. Progress on trade deals offered validation for investors betting Washington would adopt a pragmatic approach to trade policy before tariffs would meaningfully impact corporate profits.

“Momentum is building with trade deals a week ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “The adage ‘don’t short a dull tape’ seems apropos, given the steady move higher for equities with low volatility.”