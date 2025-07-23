Asian Stocks, US Futures Rise On Japan Trade Deal: Markets Wrap

Asian shares rose at the open after President Donald Trump said the US reached a trade deal with Japan, an agreement with a key trading partner that will ease concerns about the tariff war.

The MSCI gauge of Asian shares gained 0.7% with the Nikkei-225 in Japan jumping as much as 1.8%. The yen fluctuated after initially gaining on Trump’s announcement. Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% on the deal. The US benchmark closed at a record high in the last session. A gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1% while yields on the 10-year Treasury advanced 1 basis point to 4.36%.

“We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. On Tuesday, Trump also unveiled an agreement with the Philippines setting a 19% tariff on the country’s exports.

The deal with Japan will see the key American ally invest $550 billion into the US and will set tariffs on Japanese imports at 15%, Trump wrote. Stocks have run up since their April slump on expectations countries will strike agreements with the US ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, and help avoid significant damage to company earnings and the economy.

“In addition to lowering tariffs on Japan from 25% to 15%, the deal removes an element of uncertainty for the market,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “This deal is good for market sentiment across Asia on expectations that others may follow.”