Asian Stocks Waver At Open After Trump-Powell Saga: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks struggled for direction at the open after US markets had a volatile session amid speculation about the future of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.2% in early trading Thursday following a 0.3% gain for the index after President Donald Trump played down the prospect he may soon fire Powell. Shares in Japan and South Korea declined while MSCI’s broader gauge of Asian equities was flat. A gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1% after weakening in the prior session. Treasuries dipped marginally with yields on the 10-year rising almost 1 basis point to 4.46%.

Trump said he’s “not planning on doing anything” to remove Powell, after a White House official had earlier said the president was likely to seek the Federal Reserve Chair’s ouster soon. The initial speculation sent the dollar, US stocks and Treasury yields downward before Trump’s clarification soothed market fears.

The trading action Wednesday hinted at how Wall Street would react if Trump actually removed Powell — a prospect that strategists warn would rattle global markets. Trump has repeatedly assailed Powell as the Fed has held off on cutting rates amid concern that tariffs may spur inflation. Trump and his allies have also lambasted the Fed chair over the cost of a renovation of its Washington headquarters.

“After the president’s subsequent backing off on remarks to remove Powell, the immediate crisis may have passed, though we doubt we are entirely done with this saga,” said Michael Feroli at JPMorgan Chase & Co.