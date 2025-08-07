US Futures Rise, Shrugging Off Trump’s Chip Levies: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures climbed in early trading, as investors looked past President Donald Trump’s threat of a 100% tariff on chip exports to the US.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose while a gauge of Asian shares gained 0.3%. Trump said he would impose a 100% levy on imports of semiconductors, but will provide exemption for companies moving production back to the US. Shares in Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. rose in after-hours trading while those for Broadcom Inc fell.

Oil edged higher after a five-day decline as investors looked beyond US efforts to punish buyers of Russian crude like India. The yields on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.24%.

While the 100% tariff headline triggered some risk, markets took comfort from announcements that companies will get exemptions, analysts said. Increasing bets on an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve and speculation that corporations will withstand headwinds from trade tariffs and protect their earnings have helped lift stocks to record high levels since their April slump.