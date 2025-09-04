Asian Stocks Rise As Weak US Jobs Fuel Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

Economists project about 75,000 jobs were added in August, based on the median of a Bloomberg survey, while the jobless rate is seen at 4.3%. Four straight months of sub-100,000 payrolls growth would mark the weakest such stretch since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

“A large downside surprise in labor market data could push rates sharply lower given the concern around the Fed’s labor mandate,” said TD Securities strategists including Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg. “We remain biased long on dips and expect rates to move lower throughout the year.”

Also, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC that the central bank should begin lowering rates in September and make multiple cuts in coming months, adding that officials could debate the precise pace of reductions.

Investors will also focus on a bond auction in Japan Thursday, which faces added uncertainty from a global debt market turmoil and political instability at home.

Meanwhile, borrowers from across the globe are rushing into the bond market, with more than $128 billion of sales so far this week, and investors are lapping up the new debt.

Investors are being drawn to yields that are still elevated compared to long-term levels, while tight spreads signal continued confidence in companies’ credit strength.

In China, Beijing started imposing levies on additional US optical fiber imports on anti-dumping concerns.