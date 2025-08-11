Asian Stocks Edge Up Before Key Data, Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

Asian shares posted a modest gain at the open as investors stayed cautious ahead of key economic data this week and a looming deadline for the potential extension of US tariffs on Chinese exports.

Stocks rose in Australia while South Korea fluctuated. Oil fell 0.7%, the seventh decline in eight days, ahead of US-Russia talks. There will be no cash trading in Treasuries during Asian hours due to a holiday in Japan. Gold futures in New York steadied as traders awaited clarification from the White House over its tariff policy. Contracts for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1%.

Asian lithium stocks rose after Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. suspended production at a major mine in China’s Jiangxi province for at least three months, a move that may ease oversupply concerns.

The modest moves came as traders awaited critical US economic releases that could shape interest-rate expectations, while a looming tariff deadline may influence trading sentiment. A key focus will be the US inflation report, expected to offer further insight into the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path amid concerns the economy is teetering on the edge of stagflation.

“Stagflation creates a dilemma for the Federal Reserve as it challenges their dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability,” Joe Unwin, head of portfolio management at Apostle Funds Management, wrote in a note. “This could lead to a scenario where interest rates remain elevated despite weaker economic growth, which would be bearish for almost all traditional asset classes.”