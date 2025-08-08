Asian Equities Edge Up At Open, Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks edged up at the open Friday, poised for a fifth consecutive day of gains, as technology shares lifted Japanese equities.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%, helped by a 1.3% rise in the Nikkei-225 index. Sony Group Corp. and Softbank Group Corp. led the gains after reporting earnings. Contracts for US stocks edged higher. Treasuries were little changed while oil headed for a 5% weekly slump.

The dollar slipped for a sixth consecutive session Friday, poised for its longest losing streak since March 2024. The yen pared gains as Japan’s chief trade negotiator said the US agreed to end so-called stacking on universal tariffs and cut car levies at the same time.

Asian shares are poised for their best week since June amid speculation of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Investors have also grown optimistic about corporate earnings, which has helped the S&P 500 advance 30% from the lows in April, when President Donald Trump announced his tariff blitz.