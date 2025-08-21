Business NewsMarketsOil Prices Hold Gains After Biggest Drop In US Stockpiles In Two Months
Oil Prices Hold Gains After Biggest Drop In US Stockpiles In Two Months

West Texas Intermediate traded near $63 a barrel after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. Brent closed below $67.

21 Aug 2025, 06:36 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil is still down more than 10% this year on concerns about the fallout from US trade policies and as OPEC+ returns idled production, raising expectations for a glut once peak summer demand ends. (Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Oil held a gain after US crude stockpiles shrunk the most since mid-June, keeping inventories well below the seasonal average.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $63 a barrel after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. Brent closed below $67. Nationwide holdings dropped by 6 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline stockpiles also declined for a fifth straight week.

Oil is still down more than 10% this year on concerns about the fallout from US trade policies and as OPEC+ returns idled production, raising expectations for a glut once peak summer demand ends. Traders are also keeping an eye on progress toward a ceasefire for the war in Ukraine.

Prices:

  • WTI for October delivery gained 0.3% to $62.88 a barrel at 7:42 a.m. in Singapore.

  • Brent for October settlement closed 1.6% higher at $66.84 a barrel on Wednesday.

