Global Funds Trickle Back To India Sovereign Debt As Yields Rise

Foreign investors turned modest buyers of Indian sovereign bonds, ending a three-month selling streak, as relatively higher yields and a cheaper rupee improved the appeal of local debt.

Overseas holdings of bonds eligible for inclusion in global indices rose by 24.7 billion rupees ($283 million) to 2.8 trillion rupees in July, according to data from the Clearing Corp. of India.

The pickup signals renewed interest in Indian debt despite global uncertainty and tariff risks. A sustained rebound, however, may depend on the outcome of ongoing trade negotiations with the US, as President Donald Trump imposed higher tariffs on Indian exports than on those from many other regional peers.