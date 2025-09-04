Oil Declines On OPEC+ Supply Concerns And Signs Of US Slowdown

In the US, an industry estimate showed that crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub — the pricing point for WTI contracts — expanded by 2.1 million barrels last week. If confirmed by official data later Thursday, that would be biggest increase since March.

Brent oil has shed about 10% this year as OPEC+ unwound deep output curbs at a rapid clip in a bid to reclaim market share against rival drillers. At the same time, producers from outside the alliance have ramped up supplies, while concerns about crude demand have intensified as the Trump administration imposed a wave of trade tariffs. Taken together, that’s spawned predictions for a glut that will swell global stockpiles.

“With Brent oil futures currently sitting above $65 a barrel, it makes sense that OPEC+ are at least considering boosting production further,” Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.

In the US, the world’s biggest economy, activity saw “little or no change” across most of the country in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said. In addition, job openings fell to a 10-month low, adding to data that show a diminishing appetite for workers amid heightened policy uncertainty.