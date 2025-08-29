Oil Prices Set For Monthly Loss As Glut Concerns, Geopolitics Dominate

Oil edged lower to head for a monthly loss on concerns about a looming glut and geopolitical tensions, including US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Brent for November delivery traded below $68 a barrel, with the global benchmark more than 5% lower this month. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $64. Oil has lost ground in August on worries global supplies will run ahead of demand in the coming quarters, boosting stockpiles.

Traders are also focused on Ukraine, and crude flows from Russia. US President Donald Trump may release a statement on the situation there later on Thursday local time, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Washington imposed a 50% levy on most Indian imports earlier this week to punish the country for buying Russian crude.