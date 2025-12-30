Glimmering $5 Trillion — India's Household Gold May Have Become Bigger Than Its Economy

Every Indian household has a gold story. A grandmother’s bangles locked away for decades. Wedding jewellery that doubles as family insurance. Coins bought on Akshaya Tritiya and forgotten until prices flash across TV screens. Gold, in India, is never just an asset — it’s memory and security.

Add all the gold up, and the number is staggering. With global gold prices surging past $4,500 an ounce, the value of gold held by Indian households may have crossed $5 trillion, potentially exceeding the size of India’s entire economy.

According to a Morgan Stanley estimate from last year, Indian households own about 34,600 tonnes of gold. At recent peak prices, that stockpile is worth well over India’s GDP of roughly $4.1 trillion, as per International Monetary Fund.