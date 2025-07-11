Glenmark Pharma's Mega Deal With AbbVie Has Brokerages Mixed

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. cracked an out-licensing deal for its subsidiary Ichnos Sciences' cancer drug ISB 2001 with AbbVie. The move has garnered mixed reactions from brokerage firms.

Nuvama maintained a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,500, while HSBC Global Research has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,275. Axis Capital also recommends 'buy' with the price target set at Rs 2,300.

The deal involves an upfront payment of $700 million, with potential milestone payments up to $1.225 billion, along with tiered double-digit royalties on net sales, marking a substantial financial boost for Glenmark.

While all three brokerages acknowledge the strategic importance and financial benefits of the AbbVie deal, HSBC and Axis Capital are more bullish on its transformative impact and future growth prospects for Glenmark. Nuvama, however, maintains a more cautious outlook.