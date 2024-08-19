Glenmark Pharma Hits Record High After Launch Of Eye Allergy Drug In US

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose to a record high on Monday after its unit launched a new eye allergy drug in the US.

Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA, has introduced Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC) in the American market. This eye allergy drug aims to compete with Pataday Twice Daily Relief, which has seen annual sales of approximately $26.4 million, according to Nielsen data, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Fabio Moreno, head of OTC Sales & Marketing at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., highlighted the launch as a significant step in meeting the increasing demand for new options in this category.