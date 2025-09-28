Glenmark, Granules, Zydus Recall Products In US Over Manufacturing Issues: USFDA

A US-based subsidiary of the Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 13,824 Azelaic Acid Gel tubes produced at the company's Goa plant due to 'CGMP deviations' following market complaints received for gritty texture, the USFDA said.

New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, initiated the Class II nationwide recall on September 17.

As per the USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated when the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may lead to temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or when the likelihood of serious adverse health outcomes is minimal.