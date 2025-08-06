GIFT Nifty Drops Over 90 Points After Donald Trump Levies Additional 25% Tariffs On India

At 9:35 pm, Gift Nifty traded around 24,535.50, down nearly 95 points, a discount of 79 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close at 24,628, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market on Aug. 7, 2025.

GIFT Nifty operates in two trading sessions. The first session runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. IST. The second session begins at 4:35 p.m. and continues until 2:45 a.m. the following day. The Indian stock market settled lower today dragged by rate-sensitive stocks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held key interest rates steady and maintained a 'neutral' stance, while concerns over ongoing US tariffs weighed on IT and pharma.

On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 benchmark fell 0.31% to 24,574.20, while the BSE Sensex lost 0.21% to 80,543.99. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indexes fell 1.1% and 0.8%, underperforming the benchmarks due to their higher exposure to the domestic economy and borrowing costs.