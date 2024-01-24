Government Allows Direct Listing Of Indian Firms In GIFT City

The Union government has allowed the direct listing of equity shares of companies incorporated in India on the International Exchanges Scheme, with the aim to allow access to global capital.

Publicly traded companies and private companies can now list their stocks on the BSE India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, according to the notification by the Ministry of Finance issued on Wednesday.

Currently, the framework allows unlisted public Indian companies to list shares on an international exchange. SEBI is in the process of issuing the operational guidelines for listed public Indian companies.

GIFT City is the maiden international financial services centre that has been set up in India, with the objective to bring back those India-related financial services and transactions that are currently carried outside of India.