GHCL Sees Short-Term Pressure In Soda Ash Industry Amid China Oversupply

GHCL Ltd. expects China's excess capacity and weak demand will continue to put pressure on the global soda ash market, at least in the near term. The company further confirmed that the China factor may lead to a slowdown in the industry in Q2 and beyond.

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Know Your Company show, GHCL's Managing Director R.S. Jalan forecasts a tough second quarter and expects pressure to persist in 'one or two more quarters'.

“In the short term, we do see implications of the China factor on the overall soda ash business, and that will have an impact on the Indian industry as well,” he said.

“Q2 and maybe one or two more quarters will be challenging for the industry. But if you see a longer time horizon, we expect things to pick up," he added.

GHCL is the second largest manufacturer of soda ash in India, with a market share of around 26%.