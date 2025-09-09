Business NewsMarketsGHCL Sees Short-Term Pressure In Soda Ash Industry Amid China Oversupply
ADVERTISEMENT

GHCL Sees Short-Term Pressure In Soda Ash Industry Amid China Oversupply

GHCL is the second largest manufacturer of soda ash in India, with a market share of around 26%.

09 Sep 2025, 01:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The management of GHCL has acknowledged that China’s role in the soda ash industry remains immense (Photo Source: freepik)</p></div>
The management of GHCL has acknowledged that China’s role in the soda ash industry remains immense (Photo Source: freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

GHCL Ltd. expects China's excess capacity and weak demand will continue to put pressure on the global soda ash market, at least in the near term. The company further confirmed that the China factor may lead to a slowdown in the industry in Q2 and beyond.

Speaking to NDTV Profit's Know Your Company show, GHCL's Managing Director R.S. Jalan forecasts a tough second quarter and expects pressure to persist in 'one or two more quarters'.

“In the short term, we do see implications of the China factor on the overall soda ash business, and that will have an impact on the Indian industry as well,” he said.

“Q2 and maybe one or two more quarters will be challenging for the industry. But if you see a longer time horizon, we expect things to pick up," he added.

GHCL is the second largest manufacturer of soda ash in India, with a market share of around 26%.

ALSO READ

GHCL Expects Range-Bound Ebitda In FY26 Despite Price Pressures: Managing Director
Opinion
GHCL Expects Range-Bound Ebitda In FY26 Despite Price Pressures: Managing Director
Read More

Soda ash, a key input for glass, detergents and other chemical products, has been rocked by global volatility. Over the last two years, massive capacity additions in China, coupled with softening demand, have led to a global oversupply. 

The management of GHCL has acknowledged that China’s role in the soda ash industry remains immense, and there has been capacity addition, though they maintain that the demand has been robust.

"China has around 45% of global capacity. It has a major role to play in the global market. Although they have added capacity, the demand has been very high," he said.

Despite the global headwinds, GHCL has managed to cushion its profits through manufacturing efficiencies and cost optimisation, the management added.

In recent months, the Indian government has extended the Minimum Import Price (MIP) for soda ash until December 2025, aiming to provide relief to domestic companies such as GHCL.

ALSO READ

Government Extends Minimum Import Price On Soda Ash Imports Up To Dec 31
Opinion
Government Extends Minimum Import Price On Soda Ash Imports Up To Dec 31
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT