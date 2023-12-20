U.S. Treasuries Rally With Global Bonds As Traders Lift Rate-Cut Bets
Germany’s 10-year yield fell below 2% for the first time in nine months, as worsening euro-area economic data and slowing inflation underscore the need for interest-rate cuts next year.
(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied along with global bonds, sending benchmark yields to multi-month lows, as traders bet the world is entering a new, disinflationary period by wagering on more interest-rate cuts next year.
US 10-year Treasury yields — the global risk-free rate — slid to the lowest since July, down well over a percentage point from a 16-year high of 5.02% reached in October. The similar-maturity German bund yield plunged below 2% and the rate on equivalent gilts slumped to the lowest since April. Wednesday’s move was sparked by a softer-than-expected UK inflation figure; the market is now awaiting an auction of US 20-year debt at 1 p.m. in New York.
The inflation print encouraged investors to lean further into bets for aggressive monetary-policy easing next year by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks with price pressures seemingly on a course to reach their targets. Swaps traders have ramped back up the amount of cuts to come from the US central bank in 2024 to about 150 basis points — equivalent to six quarter-point rate reductions.
Our view is “that the Fed does cut a few times next year, that growth does slow down – sort of 1% — which will look and feel pretty recessionary for some people,” Tom Porcelli, chief US economist at PGIM Fixed Income, said on Bloomberg television. “When I think about the next year or two, I don’t really see any meaningful catalyst to sort of break us out of what could be a really sluggish growth backdrop.”
Rates were lower across Treasury maturities on Wednesday, with the most Fed-policy sensitive 2-year rate down about 6 basis points to 4.38%.
Long-term US yields may however prove volatile as the government is slated to sell $13 billion of 20-year bonds. A similar November sale had solid demand but this tenor has frequently been plagued by lackluster buying. Attention will next turn to a GDP revision on Thursday and personal-spending data on Friday, including the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, known as PCE.
In the UK, consumer prices rose 3.9% in November from a year earlier, down from 4.6% in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. That compares to a more-than four-decade high rate above 11% reached last year.
The softer inflation data prompted Goldman Sachs to bring forward its expectation for the first BOE rate cut to May from June previously.
That’s also the base case for markets, which price a total of 140 basis points of easing next year, meaning five 25-basis-point cuts and a 64% chance of a sixth reduction. Two weeks ago, just 75 basis points of cuts were expected.
“UK inflation figures add to the bond market’s festive mood,” said Christoph Rieger, head of rates research at Commerzbank AG. “The data adds to the mounting evidence that global inflation has begun to crumble on a broader basis.”
Expectations for the ECB are more aggressive, with 162 basis points priced in, as worsening euro-area economic data and slowing inflation underscore the need for rate cuts next year.
A gauge of German business expectations released earlier this week surprisingly worsened in December, while euro-area PMIs contracted for a seventh month. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the region to enter its first recession since the pandemic.
At the same time, euro-area inflation continues to decelerate, reaching 2.4% in November from a peak above 10% last year, which policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau recently described as ‘impressive’.
“The market is due a bit of a correction, but given the data in Europe, the ECB should be the first to reverse hikes, and thereby medium-term yields will go lower,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds in Dublin.
