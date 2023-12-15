Genus Power Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 1,026-Crore Smart-Meter Deal

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. were locked in an upper circuit of 5% on Friday after its subsidiary received a Rs 1,026-crore order for around 10 lakh smart prepaid meters.

"With the addition of the recent order, our total order book has now surpassed the significant milestone of Rs 20,000 crore," Jitendra Agarwal, joint managing director of the company, said in an exchange filing on Thursday.