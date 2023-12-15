NDTV ProfitMarketsGenus Power Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 1,026-Crore Smart-Meter Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

Genus Power Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 1,026-Crore Smart-Meter Deal

The company's total order book has surpassed the Rs 20,000-crore milestone.

15 Dec 2023, 11:01 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Genus Power Infrastructure website)</p></div>
(Source: Genus Power Infrastructure website)

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. were locked in an upper circuit of 5% on Friday after its subsidiary received a Rs 1,026-crore order for around 10 lakh smart prepaid meters.

"With the addition of the recent order, our total order book has now surpassed the significant milestone of Rs 20,000 crore," Jitendra Agarwal, joint managing director of the company, said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Genus Power Locked In Upper Circuit After Rs 1,026-Crore Smart-Meter Deal

On the NSE, Genus Power's stock was trading 4.99% higher at Rs 234.50 apiece compared to a 0.64% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10.44 a.m.

The share price has risen 176% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.8.

Two analysts tracking Genus Power maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 17.3%.

ALSO READ

IREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally

Opinion
IREDA Shares Tumble 8% After Seven-Day Rally
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT