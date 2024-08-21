Genus Power Infra Hits Life High After Bagging Orders Worth Rs 3,608 Crore

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. hit a record high after locking in the 5% upper circuit on Wednesday following multiple order win worth Rs 3,608.5 crore.

The company received three letters of award for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers, including the design of advanced metering infrastructure systems, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The orders also include supply, installation, and commission with an FMS of 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including DT meters, with corresponding energy accounting on a design, build, finance, own, operate, and transfer basis, it said.

"With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs 28,000 crore," Joint Managing Director Jitendra Agarwal said.