Gensol Engineering Shares Slip Over 17% In One Month Even After Multiple Project Wins

Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd. slipped over 6% on Monday after having tumbled over 17% in the last one month, even after winning multiple projects.

The stock continue to fall despite the company having emerged as the lowest bidder for Gujarat Urjan Vikas Nigam's 70 MW/140 MWh battery energy storage project that is worth Rs 450 crore in revenue.

Shares began to fall from Feb. 21 and have since fallen 17.77% despite multiple order wins. The company also received the ARAI certification to launch its first flagship electric vehicle last month.